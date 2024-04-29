10:29
Embassy of Hungary invites to participate in children's drawing competition

The Embassy of Hungary in Kyrgyzstan invites to take part in the children’s drawing competition «Drawing Hungary».

It is held with the aim of strengthening cultural ties between the two countries and stimulating children’s visual creativity.

Students of grades 4-7 of secondary schools in Bishkek are invited to participate in the competition.

Requirements to the contest works — a drawing on A3 paper, made in any technique. It is obligatory to indicate the surname, name and patronymic of the author of the work, age, contact information, grade, school, teacher.

Works are accepted until May 20.

The authors of the works that took 1-3rd places will get valuable prizes from the Embassy.

For more information, please call +996312975012.
