Almaty (Kazakhstan) hosts the third stage of the Eurasian League World Cup on May 26-29. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

Kyrgyzstanis took the second place at the Cup of Nations.

Kyrgyzstanis also took the second place at the first two stages — in Tashkent and Bishkek.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won several medals in different disciplines at the tournament in Almaty. The competition continues today.