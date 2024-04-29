Toktogon Altybasarova’s 100th anniversary: Bishkek – Kurmenty motorcycle rally

A motorcycle rally took place along the route Bishkek — Kurmenty village, Issyk-Kul region and back, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the complete lifting of the siege of Leningrad. The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The rally was held as part of the preparation and celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, as well as to assist the Toktogon Altybasarova Public Foundation in celebrating her 100th anniversary.

Participants of the motorcycle rally laid flowers at the grave of Toktogon Altybasarova, visited the local library, where they viewed the composition, photographs and archival documents dedicated to the great woman, and visited her home and Meerim Bulagy orphanage.

Earlier it was reported that the all-Russian motorcycle club «Night Wolves» will dedicate the «Roads of Victory» motorcycle rally to Kyrgyzstani Toktogon Altybasarova in 2024.