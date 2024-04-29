Toktogon Altybasarova’s 100th anniversary: Bishkek – Kurmenty motorcycle rally

A motorcycle rally took place along the route Bishkek — Kurmenty village, Issyk-Kul region and back, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the complete lifting of the siege of Leningrad. The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The rally was held as part of the preparation and celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, as well as to assist the Toktogon Altybasarova Public Foundation in celebrating her 100th anniversary.
Earlier it was reported that the all-Russian motorcycle club «Night Wolves» will dedicate the «Roads of Victory» motorcycle rally to Kyrgyzstani Toktogon Altybasarova in 2024.