Chairman of the People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China (XUAR) Erkin Tuniyaz arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev welcomed Erkin Tuniyaz at Manas airport.

During the visit, negotiations will be held on cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and mining spheres.

Meetings between entrepreneurs of the two countries will take place, and a cultural program will be organized.