Disinfection of Bishkek markets continues

A sanitary day has been introduced in the Bishkek city markets and bazaars. A total deep cleaning of everything: garbage, food waste, microbes and viruses is carried out on the territory of markets, in trade outlets, and on counters. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Monday:

Dordoi;

Alamedin market;

Orto-Sai market;

Sary-Ozon;

Etalon;

Alkan;

Elite Stroy;

Ak-Suu;

Kerben;

Eurasia;

Altyn-Too,

municipal market;

Deluxe;

Aldayar;

Stroymarket;

Tash-Rabat 1, 2;

Technomarket.

Tuesday:

Ak-Emir;

Uigo Zharashyk;

Yiman;

Mega-Comfort fair;

Aalam;

Cholpon;

Shar-Cheber TEB;

Kok-Sai;

Arpa;

Aidin.

Wednesday:

Kurama-san (Chynar);

Madina;

Taalai and K.

Thursday:

Babakan;

Ular.

Friday:

Aziz;

Dordoi Dyikan.

Kudaibergen auto parts market is disinfected three times a week: on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6.00 to 10.00. The object is not closed during disinfection.

The City Hall calls on citizens to comply with all sanitary standards and use personal protective equipment when visiting markets and public places.