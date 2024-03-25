Kyrgyzstan is about to sign agreement on nuclear power plant construction

«We are about to sign an agreement on the construction of a low-power nuclear power plant,» Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has set a course for increasing domestic energy capacity through the development of renewable energy sources and the construction of a basic nuclear power plant with a capacity of 100-300 megawatts.

«We will not build this quickly. But we are taking a course on research and placement of these capacities based on our network infrastructure,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.