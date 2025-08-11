09:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026

Construction of a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan will begin in March 2026. Director of the Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) Azim Akhmedkhadjaev announced.

According to him, the pouring of the first concrete for the small nuclear power plant with the participation of Rosatom is planned for next spring.

Azim Akhmedkhadjaev reported on the progress of the project to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave an order to pour concrete for the station.

«This means that the active phase of the project is already beginning, and it will already be in full swing, aimed at direct construction,» the head of the agency said.

By the end of this year, work is expected to be completed on environmental impact assessment documents as well as on project safety measures.

The first-ever export contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant was signed in Tashkent in May 2024. The 330-megawatt facility, with six reactors, is planned for construction in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region under a Russian design, with Rosatom serving as the general contractor.

Earlier, it was reported that in the village of Ulken, in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, preparations are underway to begin construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

In October last year, Kazakhstan held a referendum in which citizens voted on whether to proceed with the project. As a result, more than 71 percent of voters supported the construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/339100/
views: 85
Print
Related
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management
Uzbekistan becomes leading carpet exporter to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan urged to improve infrastructure of 4 resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan joins Convention on Assistance in Case of Nuclear Accident
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan
State visit of President of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan expected
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
11 August, Monday
09:40
25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign Ministry 25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign...
09:32
Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026
09:25
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
09:17
Kyrgyzstan revises approaches to teaching Russian in primary grades
08:38
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 registered in Turkey
9 August, Saturday
20:43
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
20:35
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Turkmenistan
20:30
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
20:25
Bishkek City Hall invites investors to develop public restroom network