Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026

Construction of a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan will begin in March 2026. Director of the Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) Azim Akhmedkhadjaev announced.

According to him, the pouring of the first concrete for the small nuclear power plant with the participation of Rosatom is planned for next spring.

Azim Akhmedkhadjaev reported on the progress of the project to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave an order to pour concrete for the station.

«This means that the active phase of the project is already beginning, and it will already be in full swing, aimed at direct construction,» the head of the agency said.

By the end of this year, work is expected to be completed on environmental impact assessment documents as well as on project safety measures.

The first-ever export contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant was signed in Tashkent in May 2024. The 330-megawatt facility, with six reactors, is planned for construction in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region under a Russian design, with Rosatom serving as the general contractor.

Earlier, it was reported that in the village of Ulken, in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region, preparations are underway to begin construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

In October last year, Kazakhstan held a referendum in which citizens voted on whether to proceed with the project. As a result, more than 71 percent of voters supported the construction.