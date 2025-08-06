Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border

Kazakhstan is preparing to start the construction of its first nuclear power plant in the village of Ulken, Almaty region, located just 200 kilometers from the border of Kyrgyzstan. Tengrinews.kz reported, citing an announcement from the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy.

The launch ceremony is scheduled for August 8. Media representatives have been officially invited to the event. On this day, implementation of the project, which Kazakhstan has been discussing for the past few years, will actually begin.

The village of Ulken is located on the southern shore of Kapchagay reservoir, approximately 200 kilometers from the nearest settlements in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan.

The project on construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is causing a public outcry both within the republic and beyond.