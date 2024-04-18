Georgia's parliament approves foreign agent law in first reading

The Parliament of Georgia approved the bill on foreign agents in the first reading. Georgia’s media reported.

According to them, 83 deputies voted for the adoption of the document, and none voted against. Only representatives of the parliamentary majority took part in the voting.

Georgia Online reports that during the discussion of the bill, parliament chairman Shalva Papuashvili expelled opposition deputies Levan Khabeishvili, Giorgi Vashadze, Tina Bokuchava and Ana Natsvlishvili from the hall. Deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream party greeted the speech of opposition deputies with shouts, and during the speech of members of the parliamentary majority, opposition deputies knocked on tables and chanted: «No to Russian law!» the media outlet notes.

The bill «On Transparency of Foreign Influence» was for the second time submitted by the ruling Georgian Dream party. It withdrew it in March 2023 after widespread protests.

Meanwhile, protests against the adoption of the bill continue for the third day in a row near parliament building.