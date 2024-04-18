15:58
USD 89.01
EUR 94.71
RUB 0.94
English

Georgia's parliament approves foreign agent law in first reading

The Parliament of Georgia approved the bill on foreign agents in the first reading. Georgia’s media reported.

According to them, 83 deputies voted for the adoption of the document, and none voted against. Only representatives of the parliamentary majority took part in the voting.

Georgia Online reports that during the discussion of the bill, parliament chairman Shalva Papuashvili expelled opposition deputies Levan Khabeishvili, Giorgi Vashadze, Tina Bokuchava and Ana Natsvlishvili from the hall. Deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream party greeted the speech of opposition deputies with shouts, and during the speech of members of the parliamentary majority, opposition deputies knocked on tables and chanted: «No to Russian law!» the media outlet notes.

The bill «On Transparency of Foreign Influence» was for the second time submitted by the ruling Georgian Dream party. It withdrew it in March 2023 after widespread protests.

Meanwhile, protests against the adoption of the bill continue for the third day in a row near parliament building.
link: https://24.kg/english/291923/
views: 164
Print
Related
Foreign agents law: Sadyr Japarov comments on document again
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan comments on NGO law
RSF: “Foreign agents” law is latest step in growing authoritarianism
US Department of State concerned by enactment of “foreign representatives” bill
CPJ calls for Kyrgyzstan to repeal “foreign agents” law
EU Delegation to KR: Adoption of legislation on NGOs is a worrying development
Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution
More than 90 NGOs of Kyrgyzstan ask President to veto foreign agents bill
Foreign agents law: President is urged not to take path of authoritarianism
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel
18 April, Thursday
14:37
Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial institutions in Washington Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial inst...
14:25
Kyrgyzaltyn to receive $151.3 million in dividends from Kumtor
14:01
Georgia's parliament approves foreign agent law in first reading
13:52
RSF calls on government of Kyrgyzstan to lift TikTok blocking
13:45
Flooding in Kazakhstan: Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry sends humanitarian aid