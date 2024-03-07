11:48
Blackout schedules to be posted on social media

Schedules of short-term unloading outages will be posted on the official websites of electric grid enterprises, on social media, as well as in the media. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

Official pages:

The ministry calls on consumers to take the situation with understanding, save electricity, and not to turn on several energy-intensive electrical appliances at the same time, especially during peak load hours.

For all questions about power supply, there is a 24-hour call center of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan at the numbers: 105; 1209; +996772001209; +996702001209; +996556001209 (WhatsApp).
