Interior Ministry: Damage from pyramid schemes exceeded 68 million soms

The police have sent 217 criminal cases related to pyramid schemes to court, and investigation is carried out on 98 materials. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Most criminal cases were registered in Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul regions and Bishkek.

«The total number of victims from the actions of fraudsters exceeded 350 people, the material damage caused amounted to more than 68 million soms. 40 people have been brought to criminal responsibility,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarifies that scammers are usually good manipulators and know how to influence people psychologically and emotionally, inventing new ways to get money.