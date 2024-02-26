15:16
Former Deputy Minister of Labor taken into custody

Former deputy head of the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Chanachev was taken into custody.

The Pervomaisky District Court granted the petition of the investigator of the Main Investigative Committee of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Ulan Chanachev will be in custody until the end of the investigation, that is, until March 29.

The SCNS reported that a scheme was detected for the misappropriation of funds by the leadership of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration through public procurement. Ulan Chanachev was detained on suspicion of involvement in the crime, and placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

The official was appointed to this post at the end of May 2023. After his detention, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, signed an order to release Ulan Chanachev from office.
