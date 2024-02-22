14:35
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained

A scheme for misappropriation of funds by the leadership of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan through public procurement has been detected. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

As part of a criminal case initiated for abuse of official position, Deputy Minister of Labor Ch.U.B. was detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Necessary investigative and operational measures are being carried out aimed at identifying the involvement of other ministry officials.

The deputy Minister of Labour is Ulan Belekovich Chanachev. He was appointed to the position in May 2023. He oversaw legal support, digitalization and international cooperation issues.
