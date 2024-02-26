Detention of Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev: Ex-deputy placed in detention center

Ex-deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev was taken into custody. The Pervomaisky District Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The court granted the petition of the investigator of the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek.

A preventive measure was applied to Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev in the form of detention until the end of the investigation, that is, until April 19.

The ex-deputy and founder of Besh-Sary LLC (the company owns two trading houses on the territory of Osh market and supplies coal) is accused of fraud and evasion of taxes on an especially large scale. It has been established that, at the direction of the management, the administration of Besh-Sary LLC has been doing double-entry bookkeeping for many years.