15:16
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Detention of Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev: Ex-deputy placed in detention center

Ex-deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev was taken into custody. The Pervomaisky District Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The court granted the petition of the investigator of the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek.

A preventive measure was applied to Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev in the form of detention until the end of the investigation, that is, until April 19.

The ex-deputy and founder of Besh-Sary LLC (the company owns two trading houses on the territory of Osh market and supplies coal) is accused of fraud and evasion of taxes on an especially large scale. It has been established that, at the direction of the management, the administration of Besh-Sary LLC has been doing double-entry bookkeeping for many years.
link: https://24.kg/english/287592/
views: 133
Print
Related
Period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev extended again
Former Deputy Minister of Labor taken into custody
Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until April 4
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation Akhror Iminov extended
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
Ex-head of Jalal-Abad temporary detention facility detained
Popular
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
15:02
Online service for checking and paying tax debts launched in Kyrgyzstan Online service for checking and paying tax debts launch...
14:53
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
14:39
Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
14:28
Period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev extended again
14:08
Former Deputy Minister of Labor taken into custody