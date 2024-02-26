Georgia increases exports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in January 2024

Kyrgyzstan became the leader in exports to Georgia in January 2024. Such data is provided in the document of the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

The Kyrgyz Republic took first place in the statistical data — the export volume amounted to $46.2 million.

According to the service, in January 2024, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover decreased, becoming 14.8 percent less than in the same period last year.

At the same time, exports from Georgia to Kyrgyzstan have been increased through the supply of passenger cars. At least 16,831 cars were imported into the country, the total cost of which was $618 million.