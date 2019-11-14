16:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

308 deposits to suffer from law banning development of uranium, thorium

At least 308 different deposits may be affected due to the law banning development of uranium and thorium in Kyrgyzstan. An independent expert, member of a government group Alik Zhanuzakov believes.

He noted that the expert community provided its vision as soon as discussion of the bill began.

«Then we said: if you pass such a bill, which is unfounded, 80 deposits could die. Recently, we received an answer from the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use — 308 deposits will be forced to close, because they fall under the scope of the document. There are many coal ones among them,» said Alik Zhanuzakov.

Recall, Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the ban on uranium and thorium mining in Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports ban on uranium and thorium mining
Kara-Balta Mining Combine’s staff ask to hold off on uranium mining ban
Parliamentary Committee supports ban on uranium mining
Advisor to Minister of Emergency Situations arrested for 2 months
Government asks to allow processing of uranium in Kyrgyzstan
Reclamation of uranium tailings in Mailuu-Suu to start in autumn
Relevant committee supports bill banning uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Draft law on uranium mining ban in Kyrgyzstan submitted to Parliament
Kyrgyzstan bans development of uranium
Uranium mining. President believes that events were politicized
Popular
Manat Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan tells about feminism in Switzerland Manat Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan tells about feminism in Switzerland
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
14 November, Thursday
16:00
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Championship Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at As...
15:55
308 deposits to suffer from law banning development of uranium, thorium
15:47
Murder of Saimaiti. Suspects are not citizens of Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Over 20,000 bottles of vodka confiscated in Balykchy
15:08
NGOs for protection of disabled persons addresses president Jeenbekov