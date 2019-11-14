308 deposits to suffer from law banning development of uranium, thorium

At least 308 different deposits may be affected due to the law banning development of uranium and thorium in Kyrgyzstan. An independent expert, member of a government group Alik Zhanuzakov believes.

He noted that the expert community provided its vision as soon as discussion of the bill began.

«Then we said: if you pass such a bill, which is unfounded, 80 deposits could die. Recently, we received an answer from the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use — 308 deposits will be forced to close, because they fall under the scope of the document. There are many coal ones among them,» said Alik Zhanuzakov.

Recall, Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the ban on uranium and thorium mining in Kyrgyzstan.