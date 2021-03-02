Kyrgyzstan connects to Travel without COVID-19 app in test mode

Kyrgyzstan has joined the digital platform Travel without COVID-19 in test mode. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two accredited state laboratories of the Kyrgyz Republic are now connected to the platform: the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance in Bishkek and the Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance in Osh.

«To obtain the results of PCR tests, the user downloads the application Travel without COVID-19 in the App Store or Google Play. When visiting the laboratory, it is necessary to inform about the intention to receive the test result in the application. In this case, he or she will be provided with a consent form for processing of personal data and obtaining results in the mobile application. A QR code will be displayed on the form, which the user must scan through the application. Further, when the test result is ready, the user will receive the test result in the form of a QR code,» the ministry noted.

Preparatory work is currently underway to connect private laboratories to Travel without COVID-19 platform.

Citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Russia and Kyrgyzstan can use the application.