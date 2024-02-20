Edil Baisalov discusses new Labor Code with Federation of Trade Unions

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with the new management of the Central Committee of the Federation of Trade Unions of the country. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Edil Baisalov noted that trade unions should return to their main purpose and become the main human rights protection body of workers in Kyrgyzstan.

«Today, in the period of rapid economic growth and the establishment of the rule of law, when we face the task of creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, the role and importance of trade unions for our working people, the whole society and the state as a whole are increasing. The leadership of the state has set first of all a priority task before the new Central Committee of the Federation of Trade Unions to strengthen the protection of workers’ rights,» he said.

The official said that in pursuance of the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov a draft of the new Labor Code was developed with the direct participation of representatives of government agencies, the past composition of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Kyrgyz Republic, the International Labor Organization and the employers’ association.

The draft of the new Labor Code was presented by the Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Gulnara Baatyrova.

It is noted that as part of the development of the new Labor Code, an inventory of normative legal acts in the field of labor relations was carried out. The articles of the Code were analyzed for duplication in other normative legal acts in the field of labor relations, as well as in sectoral laws.

Based on the results of the work, the Labor Code was optimized by transferring certain norms to sectoral legislation, but preserving the concept of labor relations. Non-working articles have also been excluded.

At the same time, all existing rights, guarantees and obligations have been preserved and incorporated into specialized legislation.