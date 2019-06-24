14:07
Members of trade unions hold rally in Bishkek

Members of trade unions hold a rally in Bishkek. In total, more than 100 people participate in the protest.

The participants demand from the Parliament not to adopt a law regulating the activities of trade unions in the form it currently exists.

At the meeting on June 13, the Parliament supported the document in the first reading. Part of the deputies spoke out against it, saying during the discussion that this bill infringes the rights of trade unions and turns them into puppet organizations. The deputies agreed to revise the concept by the second reading.

According to the rally participants, the draft law should be submitted for public discussion. In particular, the protesters are not satisfied that the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions is elected at a congress for five years without the right to early removal from office, and resorts, sanatoriums and rest houses will be managed by the Federation of Trade Unions and its head.
