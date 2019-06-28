President asked to pay attention to problems at Trade Unions Federation

«We ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pay attention to the illegality of election of Mirbek Asanakunov as President of the Federation of Trade Unions and participation of his wife — deputy of the Parliament Gulkan Moldobekova — in the process,» lawyer Anara Kyshtobaeva said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

According to her, they have already addressed in writing both to the office of the head of state and to the Security Council. However, no response was received. Therefore, now they ask to pay attention to the problem through the media.

«If the Supreme Court recognizes that the election was illegal, a criminal case will be opened, then other criminal cases will be filed. It is about the illegal sale of property of trade unions in Issyk-Kul, which is now underway. If Mirbek Asanakunov is found guilty of forgery of documents, then criminal cases on economic crimes will be opened,» Anara Kyshtobaeva summed up.