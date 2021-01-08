Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about plans for Zhetim-Too field

The Government of Kyrgyzstan once again assured that it does not intend to sell the license for the development of Zhetim-Too field. The Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Mamytkanov announced it at a press conference.

He denied information about sale of the deposit to investors.

«We will not sell the deposit to anyone. We will develop it ourselves. We are working on it now. Natural resources are the wealth of the people, and they should belong to the people,» Maksat Mamytkanov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that unfair accusations are voiced against the Cabinet. «They call us traitors. This hurt us. We are not traitors. Our goal is to improve the living standards of the people,» he added.

Jyrgalbek Sagynbayev, the head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted that all previously issued licenses for the development of Zhetim-Too have been canceled.