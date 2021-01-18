18:35
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit

Leader of Reforma political party, Klara Sooronkulova, told 24.kg news agency that she was preparing an appeal to the Parliament and Government of Kyrgyzstan regarding return of the election deposit of 5 million soms.

It is the amount of deposit in the parliamentary elections on October 4, 2020, the results of which were annulled by the Central Election Commission. In addition to Reforma party, other political organizations that took part in the election race insist on return of the money.

«We gave up our intention to file a lawsuit, since the Central Election Commission does not make any decision. That is, they do not officially refuse to return the deposit to us, but the CEC refers to the Parliament, stating that the deputies must adopt a transitional norm obliging the election commission to give our funds back. When the deputies adopted amendments to the election law, this item was not considered. They cannot return to it in hindsight. There will be no repeat elections, therefore, the Central Election Commission is obliged to return the deposit,» Klara Sooronkulova explained.

The CEC has 80 million soms on its account — it is the total amount of the election deposits.

 Before the election deposit was reduced, the political associations had to pay 5 million soms. At least 16 parties participated in the race scheduled for October 4, the results of which the CEC was forced to declared invalid.
