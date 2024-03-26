Professional development courses to be held for choreography teachers

Professional development courses «Diversity of Dances» will be held for teachers-choreographers of schools and non-school institutions. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The program includes the history of Kyrgyz dance, the basics of folk and modern dances, performances by course participants and a concert of creative teams of Seytek Center.

The courses are organized by the National Center for Children and Youth Seytek with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Republican Institute for Professional Development and Retraining of Teaching Staff.