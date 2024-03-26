12:51
USD 89.51
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

Professional development courses to be held for choreography teachers

Professional development courses «Diversity of Dances» will be held for teachers-choreographers of schools and non-school institutions. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The program includes the history of Kyrgyz dance, the basics of folk and modern dances, performances by course participants and a concert of creative teams of Seytek Center.

The courses are organized by the National Center for Children and Youth Seytek with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science and the Republican Institute for Professional Development and Retraining of Teaching Staff.
link: https://24.kg/english/289853/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyz women dance kara-jorgo near Eiffel Tower and in Rome square
10 pre-migration training centers created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile literacy training manual
Resuscitators trained in respiratory support for COVID-19
Ensemble from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at Dream Dance Fest in Vitebsk
Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev open SCNS training center
College in Issyk-Kul launches its own hotel to train students
Bishkek to host qualifying tournament for World Dance Championship
Teachers from Kyrgyzstan to undergo training at Altai State University
International diving training starts in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
26 March, Tuesday
12:40
Switch to 12-year education: Education Ministry develops roadmap Switch to 12-year education: Education Ministry develop...
12:32
SCNS puts wife of wanted Azim Roy on wanted list
11:52
About 30 hectares of forest burn down in Talas region
11:47
Kyrgyzstan - Chinese Taipei match: Two Bishkek streets to be closed from 2 pm
11:36
Bishkek to host Umut Forum of Young Cinema