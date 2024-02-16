17 industrial projects to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in near future

As of today there are 17 industrial projects that should be launched in the near future. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Usenbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, the automobile manufacturing enterprise will be the first to launch. In 2023, during the visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, an agreement was reached to launch a large-unit assembly plant.

«We expect that the enterprise will begin operating in March 2024. In addition, Junda oil refinery, a plant for the production of ceramic tiles and cement products will be launched after modernization,» Ainura Uskenbekova concluded.