Akylbek Japarov calls on development funds to actively support projects

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov chaired a regular meeting of the Investment Council. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies, development funds, state banks, business associations and international organizations.

According to the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund, in the period from 2022 to 2023, the fund implemented 17 large projects, more than 2,500 jobs were created, and it is planned to increase the number of projects in 2024.

The Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund will implement 32 investment projects in 2024.

The Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund is intensifying its activities, paying special attention to the energy sector.

Aiyl Bank, RSK Bank and the State Development Bank told in detail about the work done in recent years and plans for 2024.

Akylbek Japarov called on development funds and state banks to actively support projects aimed at developing the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

«Heads of development funds and state banks are obliged to attract new investments into the state and introduce new standards. Each of you works on projects in different industries, but at the same time can completely solve a problem in one industry. To do this, you must all decide together which industry lags behind, for example, if you finance projects on the production of chicken meat, there will be no problematic issues in this industry, import volumes will decrease,» he said.
