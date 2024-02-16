Kara-Balta and Tokmak to receive 1 billion soms each for development

This year, Kara-Balta and Tokmak cities will receive 1 billion soms each for development, including the industrial sector. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Usenbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, both cities are now working on the formation of potential projects that could be launched as early as in 2024. There is financial support for the implementation of projects.

«They were just included in one hundred industrial projects that are planned to be launched this year,» Ainura Usenbekova said.

Last year, Karakol received 1 billion soms. The Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce noted that this had an effect. Ten industrial projects have been launched in the city.