Kloop website blocking: SCNS appeals decision of Administrative Court

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) appealed the ruling of the Administrative Court to recognize the decision of the Ministry of Culture to remove material from Kloop website and then to block Kloop as invalid. The media outlet reported on its Telegram channel.

They noted that in its complaint the state committee pointed out that the actions of Kloop «violate the constitutional rights of the state body», and the Administrative Court «did not take into account that the owner of the site was given the opportunity to remove the information, to resolve the issue peacefully». However, «these proposals were ignored.»

«The decision of the Ministry of Culture to suspend the work of the website was taken in accordance with the Law «On protection against false (inaccurate) information» for prompt response of the authorized state body in the field of information to the received application, the subject of which is a publication, disseminated on the Internet, not corresponding to reality, defaming the honor, dignity and business reputation of another person. Based on the above, the SCNS asks to cancel the decision of the Administrative Court of March 18, 2024 in full,» the complaint reads.

A hearing in the City Court on this case has not been scheduled yet.

Kloop.kg website was blocked because of the material «Politician Ravshan Dzheenbekov stated that he was tortured in the pretrial detention center 1». The State Committee for National Security complained to the Ministry of Culture about it. The security services believe that the material «does not correspond to reality and defames the reputation of the SCNS». At the same time, the news item about Dzheenbekov contained the position of the Penitentiary Service denying his statement about torture.

The Russian-language version of Kloop website has been blocked since September 12. It was on this that the Administrative Court previously made the decision. The Kyrgyz-language version has been blocked since early November.