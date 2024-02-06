16:39
Death of Arstan Alai: Criminal case not initiated

By resolution of the Investigative Department of the State Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic dated February 2, 2024, it was refused to initiate a criminal case on the death of Arstanbek Abdyldaev (Arstan Alai) following a pre-investigation check. The lawyer of the public figure, Kaisyn Abakirov, reported.

According to him, initiation of a criminal case was refused due to the lack of corpus delicti. At the same time, he emphasized that close relatives of Arstanbek Abdyldaev will demand transfer of the criminal case against him to court for consideration on the merits.

«According to paragraph 7 of part 1 of Article 27 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a criminal case can be considered in court when the proceedings on it are necessary for the rehabilitation of the deceased,» the lawyer said.

Lawyer Kaisyn Abakirov announced the death of Arstanbek Abdyldaev (Arstan Alai) in the morning of January 5. He demanded that the Prosecutor General’s Office conduct an investigation into the death. Later, the Penitentiary Service stated that Arstan Alai committed suicide: he was found hanged.

Arstan Alai was detained on December 15 last year. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 330 «Incitement of religious hostility (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was kept in colony No. 21 of the Penitentiary Service. On December 28, Arstan Alai complained about his health condition and, upon the direction of doctors, was transferred to the central hospital located on the territory of prison colony No. 31 for medical examination and treatment.

When examining the body, no injuries were found, except for a wire mark on the neck of the deceased.
