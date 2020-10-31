16:42
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) continues to receive applications from candidates intending to participate in the early presidential elections.

The second application was received today. Arstan Alai, the author of a well-known in Kyrgyzstan saying «winter will not come», claims the highest state office in the country. He is a self-nominated candidate.

Arstan Alai regularly participates in presidential election campaigns.

Earlier, he stated that he was appointed by God, and in 2020 he would become the President of the Universe. In 2019, his supporters demanded from already the former President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov «to peacefully transfer power to Arstan Alai.»

Earlier, the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov, also submitted documents to CEC.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
