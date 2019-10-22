15:41
Supporters of Arstan Alai fined 3,000 soms

Supporters of Arstan Alai, who called himself God, were fined 3,000 soms for violation of public order and disobeying police officers. Human rights activist Rita Karasartova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they appealed to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, considering the imposed fine unlawful, and demanded to annul it.

Recall, the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek is conducting pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Exciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in relation to Arstan Alai.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Parliament, deputy Ulugbek Ormonov asked whether Tengrianism was officially registered and what kind of responsibility the people bear, who propagandize this trend and declare that they are gods. The State Commission for Religious Affairs will conduct an examination of the statements by Arstan Alai.

Arstan Alai (Abdyldaev) is an author of the well-known in Kyrgyzstan meme «There will be no winter». This time he said that he was appointed by God, and in 2020 he would become the President of the Universe. His supporters demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to «peacefully transfer power to Arstan Alai.»
