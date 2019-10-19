09:52
Criminal case initiated on statements by Arstan Alai

Police opened a criminal case on statements of Arstanbek Abdyldaev (Arstan Alai). Law enforcement agencies reported.

Pre-trial proceedings were started under the Article «Initiation of racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, Arstan Alai (Abdyldaev) is an author of the famous meme «There will be no winter.» This time he said that he was appointed by God, and he would become a president of the universe in 2020. His supporters demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to «peacefully transfer power to Arstan Alai.»

Deputy Ulugbek Ormonov asked at a meeting of the Parliament whether tengrism was officially registered in Kyrgyzstan and what kind of responsibility the people, who propagandize this trend and declare that they are gods, bear. It is known that the State Committee on Religious Affairs will conduct an examination of the statements of Arstan Alai.
