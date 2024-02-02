Bishkek HPP breakdown: Minister of Energy arrives at facility

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev arrived at the heating and power plant (HPP) in Bishkek. The operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

It is noted that the minister urgently interrupted his working trip. The video shows ambulances and fire services’ vehicles at the scene.

Recall, the head of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov also interrupted his working trip because of the accident at the Bishkek HPP.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.