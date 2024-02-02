Bishkek HPP breakdown: Akylbek Japarov is returning to Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov interrupted his visit to Kazakhstan and is returning to Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Akylbek Japarov interrupted his visit because of an accident at the capital’s heating and power plant. As soon as the head of the Cabinet arrives in Bishkek, a meeting will be held in the presidential administration.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.