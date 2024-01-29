12:36
SCNS Chairman promises to confiscate property of Raiymbek Matraimov

The property of the former deputy chairman of customs Raiymbek Matraimov will be confiscated. The head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said during a meeting with vendors of Kara-Suu market in Osh region.

According to him, all property of the ex-customs officer will be confiscated in Osh region and on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«We will take away all property. We will not leave Matraimov a single plot of land. He will be an ordinary man. He will no longer be Raim-millionaire as before, even if he returns,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He also added that there would not be a single clan in Kyrgyzstan. «As part of the fight against his clan in Osh region, almost 50 heads of various government agencies have been removed from their posts,» the head of SCNS said.

Earlier, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. He is suspected under Article 169 «Aiding in restricting the freedom of movement of a person by forcibly detaining him in the absence of signs of an official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
