Social status assigned to ethnic Kyrgyz

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on amendments to the Law on State Guarantees for Ethnic Kyrgyz Moving to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 13, 2023. It revises the concepts of «kairylman» (returnee) and «kairylman status», providing, in addition to the legal one, also the social status to a person, which will be confirmed by a document of the established form (kairylman certificate).

Assigning of social status and the availability of a supporting document will subsequently allow an ethnic Kyrgyz with the status of kairylman to receive state-guaranteed social benefits, including health care in state medical institutions, as well as land plots from the category of lands of settlements for the construction and maintenance of a residential building and running a private farm.

The law comes into force ten days from the date of its official publication.
