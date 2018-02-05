21:21
State Historical Museum gets “national” status

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on assigning the status «national» to the State Historical Museum. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Assigning of the status «national» reflects the importance of the museum as cultural object, where a unique collection of exhibits, which tells about the main stages of the historical development of Kyrgyzstan, is presented.

The task of the museum is to be a source of information on the history and culture of the people, to contribute to the growth of patriotism and pride for the country and to become an important object of the tourism industry.

This measure will reportedly also allow to optimize the museum management system, adjust staffing and its funding.

The renovated State Historical Museum will open in March. The building underwent major repairs of internal premises — walls, roofing; engineering external and internal communications were completely replaced, equipment and media sets were installed.
