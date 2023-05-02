04:11
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Kempir-Abad case: Rita Karasartova and other defendants remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered a complaint of the lawyers of the defendants in Kempir-Abad case on the extension of the measure of restraint against politicians and activists.

It is known that the court remanded the activist Rita Karasartova in custody. The hearing was held behind closed doors.

In addition, the court of second instance did not change the preventive measure for blogger Erlan Bekchoroev and ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov.

The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. On the same day, in an interview with Kabar news agency, President Sadyr Japarov said: the authorities have information who was behind the rallies and marches on Kempir-Abad issue.

Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots.

On April 12, the court changed the measure of restraint for Klara Sooronkulova, Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, Mambetzhunus Abylov and several other defendants in this criminal case to house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/264665/
views: 1468
Print
Related
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov changed
Ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev's term of detention extended
Kempir-Abad case: Bektur Asanov to undergo surgery
Founder of Elite House Timur Faiziev to be under arrest until January 4
Court extends arrest of Melis Aspekov until January 27
Kempir-Abad case: Arrest of all defendants extended
Arrest of head of KG Group construction company extended
Arrest of director of Emarkstroy construction company extended
Kempir-Abad case: Defendants remanded in custody
Anniversary of Kempir-Abad case: Ravshan Dzheenbekov makes appeal
Popular
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024 Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new border posts in 2024
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Human rights organizations urge EU to defend Kyrgyzstan’s civil society Human rights organizations urge EU to defend Kyrgyzstan’s civil society
17 February, Saturday
15:56
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air qualit...
14:52
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
13:33
Mayor of Bishkek checks work of city services
13:23
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay $355 million in civil fraud trial
13:10
Five percent of children in residential facilities of Kyrgyzstan have no parents