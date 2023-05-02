Kempir-Abad case: Rita Karasartova and other defendants remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered a complaint of the lawyers of the defendants in Kempir-Abad case on the extension of the measure of restraint against politicians and activists.

It is known that the court remanded the activist Rita Karasartova in custody. The hearing was held behind closed doors.

In addition, the court of second instance did not change the preventive measure for blogger Erlan Bekchoroev and ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov.

The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. On the same day, in an interview with Kabar news agency, President Sadyr Japarov said: the authorities have information who was behind the rallies and marches on Kempir-Abad issue.

Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots.

On April 12, the court changed the measure of restraint for Klara Sooronkulova, Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, Mambetzhunus Abylov and several other defendants in this criminal case to house arrest.