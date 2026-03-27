City Court upholds verdict in Kempir-Abad case

The Bishkek City Court has upheld the verdict in the high-profile Kempir-Abad case involving 22 activists, politicians, and journalists, leaving the lower court’s decision unchanged.

Following closing arguments and final statements by the defendants, the court retired to deliberate and delivered a decision that had largely been expected.

The ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court was upheld, confirming the acquittal of all defendants.

Photo Internet

The case involves Mambetzhunus Abylov, Aidanbek Akmatov, Nurlan Asanbekov, Akylbek Aitbaev, Azimbek Beknazarov, Marat Bayazov, Erlan Bekchorо uulu, Aibek Buzurmankulov, Atai Beishenbek uulu, Ravshan Jeenbekov, Gulnara Dzhurabaeva, Chyngyz Kaparov, Rita Karasartova, Zhenish Moldokmatov, Ulukbek Mamataev, Temir Makhmudov, Taalaibek Mademinov, Klara Sooronkulova, Perizat Suranova, Asiya Sasykbaeva, Ilgiz Saryldyk uulu (Ilgiz Shamenov), and Shabdan Ali.

The case dates back to October 22, 2022, when a committee was formed to support the Kempir-Abad reservoir, bringing together activists, politicians, and members of Parliament. Mass arrests began the following day, with 27 individuals detained on charges of organizing mass unrest.

On June 10 this year, prosecutors requested sentences of 10 years in prison under charges of «mass unrest» and 15 years for «seizure of power,» seeking a combined sentence of up to 20 years with property confiscation.

However, on June 14, the district court acquitted all defendants due to a lack of evidence of a crime. Prosecutors appealed the ruling to the Bishkek City Court.

Some case materials had been classified, and the defense repeatedly stated they did not have full access to the case. The appellate court’s decision now effectively brings the case to a close, leaving the acquittal in force.