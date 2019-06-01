687,200 saplings allocated for landscaping of cities and towns

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry allocated 687,200 saplings for landscaping of towns, cities, villages and settlements in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the agency reported.

Saplings of coniferous and deciduous trees: Tien Shan spruce, blue spruce, pine, juniper poplar, birch, elm, willow, apricot, almond, rosehip, walnut, ailanto, ashtree, wild apple, wild cherry and others were allocated.

The staff of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry planted trees on 1,886 hectares of state forest land.

Forests cover 5.6 percent of the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Almost half of them are man-made.