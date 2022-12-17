03:46
YouTube starts blocking users for offensive comments

YouTube has started blocking users for offensive comments. The system has already been launched.

YouTube has been updated for all devices with an innovation that will make communication more cultural. The service decided to fight people who like to send negative messages.

Six months ago, Google announced the introduction of a neural network that automatically tracks offensive comments and deletes them. During this time, algorithms have cleared YouTube of 1.1 billion spam comments. The developers have gone further. Now the service will send notifications when it sees offensive text. If the user continues to be rude on the network, he or she will be blocked. They will not be able to use the comments for 24 hours. The rest of the platform features will remain available.

Google said the punishment could be challenged. If an injustice is found, the support person will turn the comments back on. The system has already started working around the world. The algorithms are improving as spammers change their offensive tactics, the company said.
