Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov puts up his singlet for auction

Silver medalist of the Olympic Games 2020 Akzhol Makhmudov put up his wrestling singlet, which he wore at the Games in Tokyo, for auction. The athlete announced on his Instagram account.

According to him, he will donate all the proceeds to a charity. Those interested can offer their own price. The initial cost of the lot is $ 50.

«You all know that the Tokyo Olympics was the first for me. I plan to buy a house for my family with a prize money from the state, as I have been living in a rented apartment in Bishkek for several years. I hope that in the near future I will have other opportunities to do good deeds for the benefit of my people. If a resident of the capital wins the auction, I will personally hand it over. The auction will last until the end of August (ends at 20.00 Bishkek time). After that I will contact the winner, and together we will discuss a convenient option for handing over the lot,» Akzhol Makhmudov wrote.

At least 16 athletes represented Kyrgyzstan at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. Freestyle wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova and a Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov won silver medals. Athlete Meerim Zhumanazarova won a bronze medal.