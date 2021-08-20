11:11
USD 84.62
EUR 98.89
RUB 1.14
English

Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov puts up his singlet for auction

Silver medalist of the Olympic Games 2020 Akzhol Makhmudov put up his wrestling singlet, which he wore at the Games in Tokyo, for auction. The athlete announced on his Instagram account.

According to him, he will donate all the proceeds to a charity. Those interested can offer their own price. The initial cost of the lot is $ 50.

«You all know that the Tokyo Olympics was the first for me. I plan to buy a house for my family with a prize money from the state, as I have been living in a rented apartment in Bishkek for several years. I hope that in the near future I will have other opportunities to do good deeds for the benefit of my people. If a resident of the capital wins the auction, I will personally hand it over. The auction will last until the end of August (ends at 20.00 Bishkek time). After that I will contact the winner, and together we will discuss a convenient option for handing over the lot,» Akzhol Makhmudov wrote.

At least 16 athletes represented Kyrgyzstan at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. Freestyle wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova and a Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov won silver medals. Athlete Meerim Zhumanazarova won a bronze medal.
link: https://24.kg/english/204543/
views: 101
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Junior Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani wins medal at Junior World Grappling Championship
Awards ceremony for Olympic medalists to take place on August 23
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at Junior World Grappling Championship
Kimonos for countries - participants of the Olympic Games created
Swimmer Denis Petrashov takes 18th place in overall standings at Olympics
Kyrgyzstani Vladimir Zoloev loses first bout at Tokyo Olympics
Two Kyrgyzstanis win gold medals at World Cadet Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Olympics: Kanykei Kubanychbekova takes 48th place in shooting
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
20 August, Friday
11:06
Russian Foreign Ministry: No nationalism in official policy of Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Ministry: No nationalism in official po...
10:53
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrives in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:31
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:28
4,171 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563 - in serious condition