Six warnings of violation of competition rules in EAEU issued in 2022

In 2022, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) issued six warnings about the need to eliminate signs of violation of the general rules of competition in cross-border markets without applying administrative sanctions. Press service of the EEC reported.

Half of them have already been fully implemented in the markets of water treatment equipment, tea, and applications for mobile devices to track the movement of minor children. In addition, the EEC issued 4 warnings in connection with public statements by officials of economic entities of the Union countries about the planned possible anti-competitive behavior. They related to the markets for the provision of medical and tourism services.

The day before, the heads of the antimonopoly departments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed in Bishkek new tools of «soft regulation», improving the EAEU law in the field of competition and priority areas in the work of the competition block of the EEC.

New «soft law» instruments — warning and caution — have been introduced in 2021 as part of improving the EAEU law. They are designed to eliminate the causes, conditions and consequences of anti-competitive actions of the «players» in cross-border markets, minimize human and time costs, restore equal conditions for competition without imposing penalties, and also warn against taking actions that may entail a violation of the Treaty on the EAEU.
