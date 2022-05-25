Head of Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), led by the Chairman of the Board Mikhail Myasnikovich, arrived in Bishkek. Press service of the EEC reported.

The program includes participation in the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum on May 26, meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 27 and a meeting of Mikhail Myasnikovich with the leadership of Kyrgyzstan.

Over 2,500 people from 15 countries have registered to participate in the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum, which will start on May 26. It will become one of the largest business events of the EAEU after a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 35 events will be held within the framework of the forum. The forum includes a plenary session with the participation of the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as 21 thematic sessions.

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in the format of a video conference under the chairmanship of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.