Kyrgyzstanis cannot receive money transfers in dollars

Several deputies raised the problem with external and internal money transfers at a meeting of the Parliament today.

MP Dastan Bekeshev and Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov noted that money transfers are not issued in dollars.

«Only three banks issue transfers in dollars and soms. The rest make it only in soms, and at a rate lower than the official one. There was information that the money transferred from Spain was returned. Are we so rich that we refuse remittances? Banks take advantage of the situation and make money. It is a pity that speculation is allowed,» Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurbek Zhenish, this is due to the fact that some branches sometimes do not have the required amount in foreign currency.

«If there are such situations, it is necessary to apply to the National Bank. We will take action,» he said.
