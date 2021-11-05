19:43
Sadyr Japarov invites Prime Minister of Hungary to visit Kyrgyzstan

The President Sadyr Japarov invited the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan at any time convenient for him. He said this today at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary and measures for its further development. The head of state reminded about the upcoming parliamentary elections on November 28 in the country and announced his intention to open the first polling station at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Hungary.

Sadyr Japarov noted with satisfaction today’s launch of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and the first meeting of the fund’s council with the personal participation of Péter Szijjártó. He hopes that thanks to the successful implementation of joint projects, it will be possible to increase the authorized capital of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to $50 million.

Péter Szijjártó expressed the intentions of the Hungarian side to fill the strategic relations between the two countries with serious content, bringing them to a new level. «We are sincerely pleased with the launch of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, as we have a common goal — to start as many joint projects as possible for their effective implementation,» he said.
