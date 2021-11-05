Kyrgyzstan plans to cooperate with Austria in construction of HES

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Foreign Minister of Austria Michael Linhart within the framework of the first Central Asia — European Union economic forum. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that Austria is an important partner of the Kyrgyz Republic among the countries — members of the European Union. It is planned to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Austria next year. He suggested holding a number of joint activities and develop a joint roadmap in all areas of cooperation.

The President expressed his readiness to further expand and strengthen bilateral interaction, including trade and economic cooperation with Austria. In particular, Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding the list of goods to increase the volume of mutual trade between the two states. He paid special attention to the large hydropower potential of the republic and expressed interest in cooperation with Austria in the construction of large and small hydroelectric stations.

In turn, Michael Linhart noted that Austria is interested in expanding partnership with Kyrgyzstan, including on regional issues, taking into account the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of expansion of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as in the field of tourism.