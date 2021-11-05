19:43
Hungary recognizes vaccination passports of Kyrgyzstan

The Hungarian side decided to recognize vaccination passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to him, vaccinated Kyrgyzstanis will be able to freely enter and visit Hungary from now on. In addition, direct flights from Budapest to Bishkek will be opened in 2022.

Peter Szijjártó, discussing the field of education, noted the need to build up bilateral cooperation not only with higher education institutions, but also in primary and secondary education sector. He said that Hungary would make every effort to maintain a high level of strategic relations with Kyrgyzstan.
