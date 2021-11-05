15:11
USD 84.80
EUR 97.97
RUB 1.19
English

Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on the sidelines of the first economic forum European Union — Central Asia. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov especially noted that the presidents of the two countries set the task of bringing the level of trade between the republics to $1 billion. A systematic increase in trade, positive dynamics in attracting investment, activation of bilateral contacts was registered this year. Nevertheless, the existing potential in mutual trade has not been fulfilled.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting investments from Kazakhstan.

Akylbek Japarov

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, in turn, expressed interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation and deepening interaction.

At the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, agricultural and energy spheres, in particular, the issue of electricity supply from Kazakhstan and electricity transit through its territory.

Instructions were given to the heads of relevant ministries to work out these issues.

Within the framework of the meeting, issues of cooperation in joint projects for the construction of wholesale distribution centers, creation of an industrial trade and logistics complex with attraction of Kazakh investments, as well as the functioning of Kazakhstani resorts in Issyk-Kul region were also discussed. In addition, the parties touched upon the issues of opening land checkpoints in Kazakhstan for citizens of Kyrgyzstan who received a vaccine against coronavirus infection. The relevant ministries of the two republics will consider these issues.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan invited Akylbek Japarov to the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, which will be held in November in Astana.
link: https://24.kg/english/212778/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kazakhstan to vaccinate schoolchildren with Pfizer vaccine
Talaibek Baigaziev: Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed
Nur-Sultan - Bishkek flight to be resumed
Construction of Almaty - Cholpon-Ata road discussed in Kazakhstan
Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Truckers protest against diesel fuel shortage in Kazakhstan
Days of Culture of Kazakhstan officially opened in Bishkek
Awards for strengthening friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan presented
Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan evacuates 41 people from Afghanistan, including Kyrgyzstani
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
5 November, Friday
14:09
Edil Baisalov invites Central Asian countries to develop joint projects Edil Baisalov invites Central Asian countries to develo...
14:01
Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin
13:32
Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison
13:17
SCNS publishes list of persons who are allowed to cross Kyrgyz-Tajik border
12:32
General Director of Bishkek FEZ files lawsuit against journalists