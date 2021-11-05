Akylbek Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on the sidelines of the first economic forum European Union — Central Asia. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov especially noted that the presidents of the two countries set the task of bringing the level of trade between the republics to $1 billion. A systematic increase in trade, positive dynamics in attracting investment, activation of bilateral contacts was registered this year. Nevertheless, the existing potential in mutual trade has not been fulfilled.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting investments from Kazakhstan. Akylbek Japarov

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, in turn, expressed interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation and deepening interaction.

At the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, agricultural and energy spheres, in particular, the issue of electricity supply from Kazakhstan and electricity transit through its territory.

Instructions were given to the heads of relevant ministries to work out these issues.

Within the framework of the meeting, issues of cooperation in joint projects for the construction of wholesale distribution centers, creation of an industrial trade and logistics complex with attraction of Kazakh investments, as well as the functioning of Kazakhstani resorts in Issyk-Kul region were also discussed. In addition, the parties touched upon the issues of opening land checkpoints in Kazakhstan for citizens of Kyrgyzstan who received a vaccine against coronavirus infection. The relevant ministries of the two republics will consider these issues.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan invited Akylbek Japarov to the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, which will be held in November in Astana.