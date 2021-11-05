Kazakhstan to vaccinate schoolchildren with Pfizer vaccine

Children will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in schools of Almaty city (Kazakhstan). Kazinform news agency reports with reference to the Deputy Head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the city Sadvakas Baigabulov.

Delivery of Pfizer vaccine to Kazakhstan is expected next week. The issues of logistics, delivery and installation of refrigeration equipment are being worked out.

According to Sadvakas Baigabulov, children from 12 to 17 years old, women at 17 — 37 weeks of pregnancy, as well as breastfeeding women will be vaccinated with the vaccine.

«Schoolchildren will be vaccinated with the consent of their parents or legal representatives. Currently, a preventive conversation with parents on vaccination of schoolchildren is being held. I would like to inform that the vaccination points will be mobile. Everyone knows that there are about 270 schools in Almaty, each school has medical rooms, there is a staff, but specially trained staff will vaccinate the children,» he said.

The public health doctor added that an opinion poll is now being conducted among the parents of children, the number of those wishing is being established. «I think that after the school break, the number of schoolchildren whose parents want to vaccinate their children will be calculated,» he said.

According to Pfizer’s instructions, it is allowed to use it for vaccination of people over 12 years old. It is not excluded that such a decision will be made in Kyrgyzstan as well. To date, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis says that experts are ready to study this issue in the future. «We will discuss this with Pfizer, and as soon as we receive official recommendations from WHO, we will offer our independent technical group of experts on immunization to consider the issue of vaccination of children in the future,» the head of the center Gulbara Ishenapysova told.