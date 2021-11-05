10:37
USD 84.80
EUR 97.97
RUB 1.19
English

Kazakhstan to vaccinate schoolchildren with Pfizer vaccine

Children will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in schools of Almaty city (Kazakhstan). Kazinform news agency reports with reference to the Deputy Head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the city Sadvakas Baigabulov.

Delivery of Pfizer vaccine to Kazakhstan is expected next week. The issues of logistics, delivery and installation of refrigeration equipment are being worked out.

According to Sadvakas Baigabulov, children from 12 to 17 years old, women at 17 — 37 weeks of pregnancy, as well as breastfeeding women will be vaccinated with the vaccine.

«Schoolchildren will be vaccinated with the consent of their parents or legal representatives. Currently, a preventive conversation with parents on vaccination of schoolchildren is being held. I would like to inform that the vaccination points will be mobile. Everyone knows that there are about 270 schools in Almaty, each school has medical rooms, there is a staff, but specially trained staff will vaccinate the children,» he said.

The public health doctor added that an opinion poll is now being conducted among the parents of children, the number of those wishing is being established. «I think that after the school break, the number of schoolchildren whose parents want to vaccinate their children will be calculated,» he said.

According to Pfizer’s instructions, it is allowed to use it for vaccination of people over 12 years old. It is not excluded that such a decision will be made in Kyrgyzstan as well. To date, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis says that experts are ready to study this issue in the future. «We will discuss this with Pfizer, and as soon as we receive official recommendations from WHO, we will offer our independent technical group of experts on immunization to consider the issue of vaccination of children in the future,» the head of the center Gulbara Ishenapysova told.
link: https://24.kg/english/212733/
views: 85
Print
Related
USAID provides $2.8 million for COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan
Talaibek Baigaziev: Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed
Nur-Sultan - Bishkek flight to be resumed
COVID-19 vaccination: Pfizer sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
Cultural workers of Kyrgyzstan obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Experts to study issue of vaccination of children with Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine
Construction of Almaty - Cholpon-Ata road discussed in Kazakhstan
COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
5 November, Friday
10:35
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Ky...
10:21
1,440 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 222 - in serious condition
10:17
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:09
78 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,668 in total
10:00
Kazakhstan to vaccinate schoolchildren with Pfizer vaccine
4 November, Thursday
18:00
New Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan appointed
17:23
Tax Service and Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
16:55
USAID provides $2.8 million for COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan