Taalatbek Masadykov: Recognition of Taliban government is out of the question

Kyrgyzstan is not yet faced with the issue of recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Taalatbek Masadykov, said at the conference «Countries of Central Asia in new geopolitical conditions against the background of situation in Afghanistan».

«But we need to conduct dialogue and consultations with Afghanistan. We, as a not rich republic, are trying to provide them with all possible humanitarian assistance. We have been to Kabul on September 23. I was there again last week. I met with representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies. What the foreign press writes and what is actually happening there today differs somewhat,» he said.

Change of power took place in Afghanistan on August 15. The radical Taliban movement announced establishment of complete control over the entire territory of the country.
